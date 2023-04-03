Facebook won’t give up on the metaverse, says executive

Une of Meta’s top executives, Nick Clegg, said at a conference with journalists that the metaverse will continue to be one of the main focuses of the company responsible for Facebook and Instagram.

Clegg gave the interview from Horizon Workrooms, a virtual space at Meta that was used to hold this press conference. While the executive was in the UK, journalists were able to join Clegg from the US.

“We’re going to stay (in the metaverse) because we really believe, and all the early evidence suggests, that something like this will be at the core of platform computing.”explained Clegg according to the Reuters. “But it will take some time”.

It is worth remembering that, despite the confidence of Meta and co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse does not seem to be particularly interesting for other technological giants, with the situation of the global economy forcing many of them to invest in more ‘safe’ areas.

