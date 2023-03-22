Faced with financial concerns, Alberto and Massa seek to calm their own tensions with a political signal

They appeared together to lower the foam of the reports about the friction between the two, in the midst of the minister’s announcements

In order to moderate the prices of the dollar and bring some calm to the difficult financial front, the Government needs any measure is accompanied by signs of political sympathy into an alliance whose internal tensions are unknown to anyone. That’s why the president Alberto Fernandez and the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaare now trying to send signals of relaxation after friction between them.

Fernandez and Massa They were shown together this Wednesday in Mendoza, during a management act to present the return of the train that connects that province with the City of Buenos Aires to the town of Palmira. Unlike the President, the minister did not speak during the event. But what mattered was the photo, the gesture of unity in the midst of the political noise that occurred at the worst moment.

Versions have been running for several days about a Massa’s anger with Fernández due to criticism of his management after the dissemination of the inflation rate of 6.6% in February which, for the official, come from the presidential environment. Although both the Casa Rosada and the ministry tried to minimize the importance of the reports, the tension existed or exists As recently revealed by the head of AySA and wife of the official, Malena Galmarini.

The official He spoke of off-the-record “political operations” that come “from inside the Casa Rosada.” She did not mention the President and clarified that Massa has a relationship of “great respect” both with him and with Vice President Cristina Kirchner, but confirmed the reports at a delicate moment. for the management of her husband and the Government in general.

Massa’s decision, announced the day before, to force national public bodies to exchange their holdings of dollar bonds under foreign law for public securities in pesos to contain the price of financial dollars had a first negative impact on the Merval and the bonds and was received with strong criticism from the opposition for the possible affectation of the Anses Sustainability Guarantee Fund.

Alberto Fernández and Massa, in Mendoza: a political photo for economic tension

In this context, Fernández and Massa decided to give a signal of internal détentean attempt to demonstrate that, beyond the political tensions that may exist, the Economy Minister and the President they are on the same page in regards to management. The place chosen was the act of the president in Mendoza where until the last moment the presence of Massa was not foreseen.

The third member of the Frente de Todos arrived early in the morning at the Ministry of Economy to meet with bankers and explain the scope of the measure on dollar bonds in the hands of the national State, with which he hopes act in the financial dollar market without affecting the battered reserves of the Central Bank and also absorb surplus pesosaccording sources from that portfolio specified to iProfessional.

after that meeting Massa crossed over to the Casa Rosada to meet Fernández and go to Aeroparque. From there, they traveled together to Mendoza to participate in the act that was also attended by the radical governor, Rodolfo Suárez, and the Minister of Transportation, Diego Giuliano.

The day before, on the official agenda of the Presidency was not contemplated Massa’s presence at the event and due to the nature of the event it was logical that only the Minister of Transportation was there. The Head of State and the Minister of Economy agreed on the march the joint photo, with which they seek to lower the foam of the transcended and give a sample of internal calm in the face of what is coming.

However, during the act there was no reference to economic measures. Fernández acknowledged during his speech that the country is going through “difficult times” and asked “not to give up.”

