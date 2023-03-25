Facilitate the passage of the permit: a bill before the Assembly on Monday

A new digital platform must see the light of day, “1 young person, 1 permit”, to identify all the aid, from the State as well as from the communities.

A single platform on existing aid, more examiners, and the use of the expanded training account: the National Assembly examines Monday a Renaissance bill to facilitate the passage of the driving license. It is a question of “making the permit cheaper, simpler and faster”, argues the author of the text, Sacha Houlié, president of the Assembly’s Law Commission, who wants to thereby send “a message to youth”.

He notes that “the cost of acquiring a driving license now reaches 2,000 euros, or even more, with strong territorial disparities” and that the times for obtaining have “lengthened”. A new digital platform must see the light of day, “1 young person, 1 permit”, to identify all the aid, from the State as well as from the communities.

Opening of financing by the CPF to all types of permits

The bill also plans to open up funding through the personal training account (CPF) to all types of permits, whereas currently only B permits, heavy goods vehicles and buses are concerned. The CPF made it possible to finance 322,000 driving licenses in 2021, or 28% of the licenses issued that year, two thirds of the beneficiaries being people under the age of 35. Sacha Houlié initially wanted to offer the possibility of transferring the rights of the CPF between parents and children, but he returned to the idea, because of the inequalities it could create.

Finally, the authorization for public or contractual officials to take the practical test of the permit will be extended to the national level. It is not an “outsourcing”, assures Sacha Houlié, faced with the concerns of the inspectors.

Some Renaissance elected officials plead for a possible permit from the age of 16

The bill has a general consensus among the deputies, even if the left deplores a lack of ambition. Renaissance elected officials plead for a possible passage of the permit from the age of 16, and will ask for a report to this effect.

