Facilitating immigration: the European Parliament adopts measures

Members of the Civil Liberties Committee (BE) have recently voted in favor of a draft text which anticipates the modifications of the European directive of 2003 on long-term resident status. The report was adopted with 36 votes in favour, opening negotiations with EU ministers on the final form of the law.

This modification of the European directive should make it easier to obtain residence for non-EU citizens and will allow foreign residents of the bloc to move more easily from one EU country to another.

According to the press release issued by the commission BEholders of long-term residence status in the European Union will be able to move to a second Member State work or study purposes without additional requirements such as labor market checks or integration requirements.

The period of legal residence in a Member State necessary to obtain long-term EU status will be reduced five to three years. The LIBE Committee also approved plans to include periods of legal residence in different Member States when calculating a person’s total length of residence in the EU, including time spent in the EU for such as seasonal work, periods of study or apprenticeship, as well as temporary protection.

It should be noted that the final decision on the modification of the 2003 European directive on the status of long-term resident will be taken at the next plenary session of the European Parliament. in April.

Ireland and Portugal which put an end to the “golden visas”

Ireland and Portugal have recently taken steps to end “golden visa” programs that allowed foreign investors to obtain citizenship or permanent residency in those countries in exchange for financial investments.

The golden visa program in Ireland was introduced in 2012 with the aim of attracting foreign investors with the help of investments of more than 1 million euros in real estate or commercial projects.

In February 2021, the Irish government announced its intention to end the golden visa program by the end of the year. As far as Portugal is concerned, it was the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, who announced the end of this visa, which provides a five-year residence permit for each person in exchange for the purchase of real estate. or other investments.