Facing climate change and social problems requires the mobilization of resources: Yorio

Merida Yucatan. Facing the great challenges of climate change, as well as the social problems that exist in the country, must be accompanied by the mobilization of resources, said Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

During the presentation of the Sustainable Taxonomy, the Undersecretary of Finance highlighted that the climate change it is a global evil; however, each of the countries is facing specific challenges, such as social gaps.

“If we want to address the challenges of climate change and social issues, we need to mobilize resources,” he asserted in front of bankers prior to the inauguration of the 86th Banking Convention.

In this sense, he presented the Sustainable Taxonomy, which is a tool to identify and define activities with positive effects on the environment and society, following certain technical criteria and international standards.

This taxonomy, he added, will help mobilize resources to address these problems, identify sustainable activities for the financingwill be a standard for the sustainable financing market and will shield the financial system to provide sustainable assets of the highest quality.

“Mexico’s Sustainable Taxonomy is unique at a global level, since it incorporates environmental and social dimensions into its central design, which allows for a comprehensive approach to sustainability to promote the comprehensive well-being of people and the environment.”

Yorio González highlighted that this Sustainable Taxonomy is unique globally, and the first to incorporate social objectives. In this sense, he pointed out that a social policy it can also be a green policy, and vice versa.

The reference framework of this taxonomy has 124 activities distributed in six economic sectors: agriculture and forestry, energy and water, manufacturing, transportation, construction, and waste management.

“In addition, transversal guidelines have been established to identify activities that direct efforts and ensure compliance with gender equality.”

The Undersecretary of Finance pointed out that the publication of this instrument marks the start of dissemination activities and implementation of this reference framework for the financial sector in terms of sustainability.

“This will be accompanied by actions to train authorities and entities in the financial sector, the development of its corresponding regulation and actions that allow its updating.”

