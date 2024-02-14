Fact-Finding Mission asks Venezuela to stop wave of repression

UNITED NATIONS.- The UN Fact-Finding Mission urged the regime Venezuela “refrain” from using “repressive measures contrary” to international law regarding the case of the arrest of the president of an NGO, Rocío San Miguel, whom he accuses of “terrorism” by linking it to an alleged conspiracy plan.

The UN Mission detailed that San Miguel was detained when she was trying to board a flight with her daughter at the Simón Bolívar international airport” and that the regime’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, accused her of participating in an attempted conspiracy against Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials. charges, as well as being involved in attacks against military units.

For the Mission “These are not isolated incidents, but rather a series of events that appear to be part of a coordinated plan to silence critics.” and those who are perceived as opponents,” said Marta Valiñas, president of the Mission.

After San Miguel’s arrest on Friday, her lawyers and several Venezuelan NGOs reported that they had no knowledge of the activist’s whereabouts and indicated that it was a case of “forced disappearance.”

In that sense, Valiñas maintained that “the government of Venezuela must provide information on the whereabouts not only of San Miguel and his daughter, but of all the detainees whose places of detention are still unknown” and stressed that “it is up to the Government to refrain from using repressive measures contrary to their obligations in terms of international human rights law and international criminal law.”

The Fact Finding Mission warned of the occurrence in Venezuela of “a series of recent acts that contravene international law”which include “arrests and threats of arrest of members of the National Primary Commission, as well as militants of the Vente Venezuela political party, winner of the opposition primary elections, and the disqualification from holding public office of political leaders, including the opposition leader María Corina Machado.”

And he accused that “the authorities have tried to justify these and other violations of human rights as a response to organized conspiracies against the Government and high State authorities.”

For his part, Francisco Cox, member of the Mission, stressed that “The Venezuelan State has violated the human rights of dozens of people by investigating alleged conspiratorial groups, depriving those investigated, detained and prosecuted of their most basic rights.”

And he pointed out that "without ignoring the right of the State to investigate, this must be done with full respect for human rights and without committing international crimes."

Patricia Tappatá, who is also a member of the Mission, explained that “in accordance with the Inter-American Convention on Forced Disappearance of Persons, of which Venezuela is a party, one of the constituent elements of forced disappearances is the denial of information about the whereabouts of the person.” , which prevents the exercise of legal remedies and the relevant procedural guarantees.”

And he concluded that “the late and incomplete information on the whereabouts and state of health of San Miguel and his daughter fulfills the objective of instilling fear among those who express criticism of the Government, holding the State responsible under international law.”

Valiñas added that “in Venezuela, the measures of repression and intimidation aimed at reducing civic space – now at greater risk with the upcoming approval of the law that regulates non-governmental organizations and that affects their independence – continue to be combined with other very serious measures. of repression.”

Source: EDITORIAL / UN Press Release