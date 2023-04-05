“Fahrrad Riedel” in Nuremberg says goodbye after 90 years – big discount campaign

Nuremberg: Shop “Fahrrad Riedel” closes its doors – successor wanted

Since nearly 90 years is there that Traditional shop “Fahrrad Riedel” in the Goethestrasse der Nuremberg north town. Since over 20 years run the business through the Junk family who run it 2001 had taken over. Because of massive restrictions the owners are now closing the doors. They want one later this year suitable successor find how Elke Junk, wife of the former workshop manager and owner, Helmuth Junk, opposite inFranken.de reported. She also explains what exactly was responsible for this Step to go and what they are for future of the store hopes.

Off for bike shop in Nuremberg: crises make prices go up – “I had a bad conscience”

It was actually clear to the Junk family that Son Sebastian takes over the business, because the actual owner Helmuth Junk is actually since 2020 in pension. “He was by then two years in the shop, so we said to ourselves, let’s try it with him,” says Junk. 2021 overwrite it bike shop to her son. “There was though corona yes, but we were back to forced closure“, she explains further.





When they were able to open again, someone was already waiting other problem. “All of a sudden there were difficulties with the delivered goodsthat we this no longer get have”. So could repairs with spare parts difficult to do. “We have just above water held. Our son was supposed to be one Build up cushions, which he then didn’t have”.

through the ongoing crisis and the ones who came War the situation worsened further. “Everything became even more expensive. At the prices for the Customerswhich we also had to raise, I had a partial one guilty conscience“, she explains. This created a real vicious circle. “The purchasing power naturally went down as a result. So we said we’d still two years support our son. He couldn’t have done it alone.”

“Huge regular customers”: The Nuremberg bike shop is looking for a successor

But in the end nothing helped the family, so they decided to to give up the store. “It was all so uncertain that we stop altogether“, according to Junk. Still in this year wants to stop Junk family. “Until We’re going to continue this fallif it should be earlier, then so be it”. That’s why there is one in the bike shop big discount campaign. At the moment it’s “giving up all bicycles and e-bikesthat are for sale 20 percent discount” Junk continues.

The fact that everything works out by autumn should be a quick one new tenant being found. The family has to a wish. “The shop is rented and runs on the The Riedel family, the original owners of business. That’s why it would be nice if we had one successor would find that also in the shop board”. Thanks to the good location, “several other industries such as bedding or bridal wear, but we’d like there to be one bike shop stays”.

Because the shop doesn’t just have one for the Junk family firm tradition in Nuremberg. “The Customers are almost in tears here. That’s bad for her, of course, there are no other adequate shop in the area“, she continues to explain. Potential successors, in her opinion, have great opportunitiesto get a lot out of the store. “Become Bike shop takes overbecomes work immediately have. There is one here huge clientele on site”. But if it doesn’t work out, “Unfortunately it will end up in another branch”.