Fake celebrity photos cause Midjourney to suspend trial period

Since Midjourney released version five of its algorithm, with significantly more photorealistic images, users have flocked to the ai image generator. Many have used it to create fake pictures of famous people, including pictures depicting the Pope in a long white down jacket.

This has led to Midjourney now temporarily stopping activating new free trial accounts. In a message on the company’s Discord-server writes founder David Holz that a “combination of unprecedented demand and abuse of free accounts” led to the decision.

The free accounts have been able to create around 40 images in the 0.4 “gpu hours” included, but dedicated users have been able to create new Discord accounts over and over again.

Midjourney’s subscription accounts cost from just over SEK 100 a month with 3.3 gpu hours per month, with more expensive subscriptions for more gpu hours. An update to the algorithm that should make it about twice as efficient means that subscribers can generate around twice as many images with their gpu hours.