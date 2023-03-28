Family denies alleged death of Lucha Villa

The name of the singer Lucha Villa, was a trend on social networks during the night of Monday and early this Tuesday after her alleged death was reported in various national media, which was denied by her daughter María José Rengifo.

“Dear friends and fans, a beautiful night. Here I greet you and deny the news that is circulating about my mother, our Big Lady. It’s a lie, she is with us and well, thank God,” María José clarified on her Facebook account. .

In addition, the 86-year-old daughter of the Chihuahuan singer showed her outrage against the media and people who spread the false rumor about her mother.

“Unscrupulous people and apparently with nothing to do, journalists and people who don’t even take the trouble to seriously insure. As always… Rest assured that news like this would be communicated to you personally by this means or by any of us. Thank you all for your concern and your great affection, “said the singer’s daughter.

María José Rengifo was not the only relative of the Mexican star who denied the information, so did her niece Damiana Villa: “Fortunately, she confirmed to me that her aunt is fine. They were false gossip (although they assured me that it was confirmed) about the death of our beloved Lucha Villa. She is at her ranch in San Luis Potosí, well cared for her and her health in order, ”she tweeted.