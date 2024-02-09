Famous conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

Music dresses in black. The world of culture is in mourning. Seiji Ozawaconsidered the best Japanese conductor in history and one of the greats of the genre, died on February 6 at the age of 88. The news of her death was given this Friday by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK: a heart failure has been the cause of death.

Ozawa, who was born on the first day of September 1935 in the geopolitically complicated region of Manchuria, was all a referent of classical music who had managed to conquer the finest ears of the entire planet through his versions of poststromic works for large orchestra.

An unrepeatable trajectory

From a very young age he began to play the piano. Always aware that his life is read on a pentagram, decided to direct his learning towards what he was passionate about: after graduating from high school, he began studying conducting at the Toho School of Music. There I learned from Hideo Saitoanother great name in Japanese and world music.

It was 1959 when he won First Prize at the Besanzn International Young Orchestra Conductor Competition. Under the tutelage of Charles Munch arrived in the United States. And it was in America where he established himself as eternal, immortal before the notes and the instruments. In 1961 he was appointed by Leonard Bernstein as assistant director of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. His journey, despite already being at the top of the world, had only just begun.

He was musical director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra between 1965 and 1970, of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra between 1969 and 1976 and, especially, of the Boston Symphony Orchestra between 1973 and 2002. Almost three decades at the head of one of the most prestigious orchestral groups in the world. After this episode and until 2010 he was musical director of the Vienna State Opera. And it was in this position where he decided to put an end to his career. In the city of the great musicians, in the heart of Old Europe.

The last time he conducted an orchestra was in 2016, during a brief parenthesis in his retirement. She did it in Suntori Hall de Tokyobefore the endless applause of an athenaeum that knew itself lucky to see one of the greats of the genre in action. His unrepeatable story was born and died in Japan.