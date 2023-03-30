Famous ex-host of Televisa will remove her implants after being hospitalized

Through social networks, the well-known host Vica Andrade has shared that she is in a serious state of health so he has decided to remove some of his aesthetic operations.

It is through their Instagram accounts that both she and her husbandor, Memo del Bosque, have shown how this process has been for both, showing a great union at this stage.

The former star of “La Escuelita VIP” has decidedlike other famous in recent times, leave behind their surgeries to be able to recoverafter trying other alternatives without the expected results.

Vica Andrade will remove her implants for health

With a loving message from her husband on social networks, the situation of the Costa Rican actress was revealede “life is full to make decisions, you Vica, today you have made a very important one. Cheer up warrior, here we are still together after many battles. Love can handle everything, I love you,” she wrote.

The host, who has been away from television for several years, said that she I would remove the breast implantssince “after many doctors and treatment without results” this was the best thing to help her body recover, “since it presented more than half of the diseases caused by breast implants.”

Friends and acquaintances of the couple sent them messages of support, Aracely Arámbula wrote, “infinite health for my dear Vica and for you. Hugs and my love always dear Memo”, for her part Natalia Tellez commented, “I love you Vica, strength and light is all you always are”Odalys Ramírez expressed to them, “that everything goes well” and Maribel Guardia told them: “my precious friend, God bless her.”

How many children does Vica Andrade have?

The 50-year-old driver began to form a family with her husband Guillermo del Bosque several years ago and they currently have three children, the eldest Luca, 13 years old, is followed by Luna, 10 years old, and the youngest is Coral, barely 7 years old.

