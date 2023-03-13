Famous Hollywood rapper Costa Titch is Died: collapses on stage during performance

South African famous rapper and musician Costa Titch has passed away. Now his age was only 27 years. It is being told that Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra Music concert in Johannesburg on Saturday i.e. 11 March. That’s why he fell on the stage while singing. A video of this last performance of Costa Titch has also surfaced on social media.

In this video going viral on social media, Costa Titch is seen performing on stage. During this, he is seen falling twice. Once he manages himself but after a while he is seen falling again. Although the reason for the rapper’s death is not yet clear. As soon as this news came to the fore, all the artists, music industry and their fans were shocked by the death of Costa Titch.

Costa Titch was known as Costa Tsobanoglu. He was born in 1995 in Nelspruit. Costa was known for hits like ‘Activate’ and ‘Nakalkatha’. He recently released a remix with American singer Akon. His sudden death has also shocked the South African music industry.