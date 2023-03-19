Famous rapper attacked for waving the Mexican flag at a baseball game

He rapper tekashi 6ix9inebecame a trend on social networks, after various videos began to circulate, where it is observed that he had a confrontation with Puerto Rican fans, during the baseball game that was played against Mexico, to such an extent that the famous had to be removed from the place.

the recent game between Mexico and Puerto Rico turned on social networks, since even the singer Bad Bunny was involved in a controversy, after mocking the scoreboard in favor of Puerto Rico, when it had not finished.

For his part, the rapper, 6ix9ine or also known as Tekashi 69, also starred in a controversial moment, however, the singer did it in the state, from which he ended up being expelled.

Tekashi 69 stars in a fight over a baseball game

Tekashi 6ix9ine stars in a fight with Puerto Rican fans in a baseball game.



Through social networks, a series of videos circulate, where it is observed that the rapper, Tekashi, who has been involved in various legal conflicts, waving the flag of Mexico, when the baseball team began a comeback, a situation that generated the discontent of the fans of Puerto Rico, who immediately began to yell at him and even threw a can of beer at him.

Given this, the singer, who was allegedly drunk, reacts angrily, while the fans begin to make obscene gestures at him.

The situation continued throughout the game, so security people had to approach the rapper, to remove him from the place, apparently to relocate him.

However, as he left the place, the rapper did not hesitate to continue waving the Mexican flag, and even blew kisses to the Puerto Rican fans.

6ix9ine is in the building and waving a Mexico flag. A Puerto Rican fan wasn't having it and threw a beer can right by his head

March 18, 2023





What is going on with 6ix9ine?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was in prison for 13 months.



Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, from american originbut with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, he is far from music, this after being involved in various legal disputes.

Let us remember that the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, He was in imprisonment for 13 months, for the crime of abuse of minors, this in 2015.

