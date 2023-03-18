Famous TV Azteca actress reveals that she wants to become a mother at 40

Marimar Vega just got married to the cinematographer Jerome Rodriguez and revealed that they are already planning the arrival of a baby, although he expressed doubts for being almost 40 years old.

The actress external her desire to become a mother for the first timewhich ensures that she has been trying with her new husband, with whom they have now been happily married for a year.

Despite being a woman in excellent health, the famous spoke about the problem that age could pose, so she does not rule out the idea of ​​resorting to alternatives such as frozen eggs.

Marimar Vega reveals that she is looking to have a child

Marimar Vega married in an intimate wedding



Like her sister Zuria Vega, the actress confessed his desire to start having childrena topic that ensures that he has already talked with his partner and they are both trying.

“I love to talk about things without taboos and I’m trying, I hope it sticks,” he said.

The daughter of the deceased Gonzalo Vega confessed that, even if they first tried in a traditional way, there is also the possibility of use the eggs you froze when she was 35 years old to achieve her pregnancy.

“From the age of 35, the woman’s ovum begins to lose quality, it is a reality. I’m going to try right now like this, and if I need to use them, of course I will. It is always a peace to know that they are there ”, she expressed.

Previously, the actress had revealed this wish, assuring that she would like to have only one child because “There is no more time”.

Who is the husband of Marimar Vega?

Marimar Vega and her new husband Jeronimo Rodriguez



The current husband of the actress of “De brutas, nada” is a renowned photographer named Jerome Rodriguezwho has participated in projects such as ‘Until I Met You’, ‘Dark Desire’, ‘The Game of the Keys’, ‘The Kings of the Game’ and ‘La Teniente’.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the UNAM National School of Cinematographic Arts and graduated with honors in 2005; In addition, she has won various awards in her career, such as the Mayahuel Award from the International Film Festival, in Guadalajara in 2012.

