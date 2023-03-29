In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the music industry’s revenue amounted to $225 million.

PwC data details that in the year of the pandemic (2020), the concert industry experienced a drop of up to 77.9 percent.

According to the Mexico Music Impact COVID-19 Survey, the industry itself generated losses of up to 500 million pesos only between March and June 2020.

Hours before the Billie Eilish concert takes place at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, a fan shared the “costume” he acquired in order to show his fanaticism for the singer, one of the most popular today.

In the post-pandemic era, face-to-face activities are more than essential for consumers, even more so than before the health emergency.

And it is that, as we well know, the arrival of the pandemic generated an extremely serious crisis in different industries, including music, being one of the most affected due to global confinement.

Only in Mexico, according to the report Report on the entertainment industry and the media 2020 developed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) announced that in 2019, the year before the pandemic, the income of the music industry amounted to 225 million dollars and, for 2020, the forecast was 276 million dollars.

In fact, according to what PwC reports, the concert industry experienced a drop of up to 77.9 percent in 2020. In addition, according to figures from the Survey Music Mexico impact COVID-19the industry itself generated losses of up to 500 million pesos only between March and June of the so-called “twin year”.

Today, of course, the situation is different and there is no way back for the return of concerts, and there are even a large number of them scheduled, at least until September of next year.

Fan acquires Billie Eilish “costume” for concert and surprising result

This day and next weekend, Billie Eilish will perform in Mexico as part of the tour in which she presents her most recent album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

It is, in the words of various industry specialists, one of the most famous and viral singers today, an icon, even, of the so-called Generation Z that, in some way, has felt identified with the values ​​that the singer has manifested throughout his career.

That is why, for sure, it is not surprising that today the interpreter of “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever” is one of the most recurring topics on social networks, which is why some give to know how they live their fanaticism.

Under this context, On Tiktok, a Billie Eilish fan’s video is drawing attention after revealing the “costume” she acquired with the aim of using it for the concert that will take place this afternoon/night in the Mexican capital.

According to a recent study carried out by the statistics platform, Statista, people usually spend between 500 and 1,000 pesos to meet their favorites. In addition, the CONDUSEF announced that 25 percent of the fans say they would pay between 1,000 and 2,000 pesos for the same purpose and would even pay up to 3,000 pesos for a ticket.

Now read: