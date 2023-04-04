Fan ID will be mandatory in Liga MX; experts warn risks in facial recognition

This Monday the Mexican Football League announced that from Matchday 16 of the current Clausura 2023 tournament, the use of the Fan ID system will be mandatory to enter the 17 professional football stadiums in Mexico. However, the Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D) has warned that this type of measure is risky and in violation of human rights.

Through the international company InCode, Liga MX asks fans to register on a platform with their personal data, an official identification scanner and a clear photograph of their face. That is, not only personal data such as name and contact are required, but also biometric. According to the league, this measure is implemented with the aim of maintaining a more secure environment in the stadiums.

Nevertheless, The Truth News previously documented that even though facial recognition technologies are deployed to justify more security, its use is not regulated.

Even the president commissioner of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), white lilia ibarrapointed out that in Mexico there is no specific legislation for the use of biometric data or artificial intelligence or facial recognition. However, the legal frameworks for the protection of personal data apply.

Fan ID app

The Fan ID will now be mandatory in all stadiums



According to the MX League between days 1 and 13 of the current soccer tournament, 760 thousand 400 people have registered their Fan ID and its use will be mandatory from the following April 20. As announced by the league, during this football tournament its implementation has been phased.

Although in this Clausura 2023 it is a measure for everyone who attends the stadiums, the previous tournament was implemented only for the animation groups or cheers of each team. This arose as a result of the riots that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, on March 5, 2022 when the roosters club attacked the Atlas fans.

Since then and due to the responsibility that collect and store personal and biometric datathe National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) issued recommendations to Liga MX for the proper treatment of said information.

Despite having the approval of the INAI, the technical recommendations issued by the institute, as well as the impact evaluation of the use of Fan ID they were not made public.

Given the use of this measure, in an interview to The Truth News, Grecia Maciaslawyer of the R3D stated:

“There is no way Fan ID registration with its biometric identification system can be justified without infringing on human rights.”

Fan ID violates privacy

Fan ID does nothing to reduce the causes of violence: expert



The R3D lawyer shared with this news outlet that it is a “situation that seriously affects privacy, freedom of expression and other rights of people.” Likewise, she assured that this type of security measures represent a risk from the technical aspect.

Although it is a measure that aims to provide security in the stadiums, the specialist from the Network in Defense of Digital Rights pointed out that does nothing to reduce the causes of violence.

Likewise, Macías explained that “before any processing of collection and use of personal data, they have to explain to you why they are going to collect your data and that this purpose is valid and legitimate, not against their rights.”

The lawyer also explained that for football fans to provide their personal and biometric data, it must be with their consent and unconditionally. Notwithstanding the mandatory nature of the Fan ID, it will be implemented from April 20 onwards.

