Fani Carbajo, about the ADHD he suffers from: It doesn’t have to be a taboo subject

If there is someone who has managed to remain on the front page after leaving The island of temptations es Fani Carbajowhose participation in the first edition of reality from Telecinco catapulted the program and his person to fame in equal parts. Although the influencer took this step with her then partner, Christopher Guzmanthe truth is that, after their breakup, his life has not stopped being on a roller coaster.

Two weeks ago she was in the news again after announcing that she would be a mother again with her current boyfriend, Fran Benito; dealing with the offspring of the first from Benito and the second from her. And now he is again after speaking as he has rarely done about the disorder due to attention deficit and hyperactivity (ADHD) what he suffers from, what it is like to live with it and the treatment that said condition should receive. It doesn’t have to be a tab topicsays Carbajo, arguing that it is to the order of the day.

His advice to other parents

In reality, your video is a necessary response for the cascade of questions what I received on the subject; far from avoiding it, it delves into a dense explanation about the disorder that He was diagnosed when he was 33 years old. He is currently 39. Starting with that. The age at which it is detected. If you see that your children have different attitudes from other children, take them to a specialist doctor or a psychologist.says the influencer to all the parents who follow her on social networks.

Nevertheless, recognizes the difficulties that may arise in this process. And he knows it because, as he says, precisely that happened to her: he claims to have had a little complicated life, something that hindered the early arrival of the diagnosis. In the end the doctors saw it when Carbajo herself decided to go to the psychologist.

But she has applied her own story, she insists, and applies those lessons in raising her 15-year-old son, Emilio. Regarding what life is like with this condition, he confesses that, in his case, he notices it in the selection of which thoughts are transformed into words. It happens to me that I want to say something and it doesn’t come out because I want to say many things at the same time.Explain.

At the moment, as he is feeling well and it’s not bad at all, has decided not to be treated. That’s how it always goes. I know that it addresses a concern about his ADHD: that I inherited it her baby, something whose percentage of possibility she admits to being completely unaware of. Of course, if it happens, the recipe is clear: diagnose it and help you with everything you need.