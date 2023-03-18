Fans are freaking out over how Seagull looks in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Controversy has surrounded Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, arguably one of their most beloved feature films. It all started, as many of you may remember, with Ariel’s skin color changing and after the first real trailer for the film premiered during the Oscars, fans took to the internet to spew bile over its content.

Funnily enough, it’s actually the Seagull, the happy-go-lucky bird, that fans seem to be most upset about. Scuttle, as he is called in the original language, is almost unrecognizable in the film’s trailer and the outbursts of rage on Twitter have not been long in coming. Below you can read a handful of the opinions people have shared.

“That doesn’t look anything like a seagull”

“It’s not even a gull, that’s a gannet”

“I’m sorry but the seagull in Pinocchio live action better than Scuttle…ngl”

“AIN’T NO FUCKING WAY THAT’S SCUTTLE …LET ME CLEANSE MY EYES BY LOOKING AT THE REAL MFING SCUTTLE — THE O MFING G!”

What do you think of the new design at Måsart?