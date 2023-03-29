Fans are picking apart The Last of Us Part 1 for PC: mostly negative reviews on Steam

The PC version of The Last of Us: Part 1 has been available since yesterday, but it’s off to a bad start.

On Steam, the user reviews are “largely negative” after launch, due to various porting problems.

Not in the best shape

Most recently, Naughty Dog had postponed the PC version in order to deliver it in “the best possible form”.

The user reviews on Steam and reports Reddit according to the PC version is far from its best possible form.

Various issues have been reported even on high-end hardware, including an unstable framerate, regular crashes, stuttering, long loading times, and generally poor optimization.

There are definitely positive reviews too. Of around 8,400 user reviews on Steam, almost 2,600 are currently positive, but the majority (around 5,700) are negative.



Naughty Dog has meanwhile commented on Twitter and assured that the reports about the problems are read and acted on.

“We will continue to keep you informed, but our team is prioritizing updates and will fix issues in upcoming patches,” it says.