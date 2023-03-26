Fans react as Guru Randhawa shares photo with Rishabh Pant – Up News Info

Popular singer Guru Randhawa met cricketer Rishabh Pant and shared a memory of their encounter with a heartfelt message for the ace player. Currently, Rishabh is recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car accident. For the uninitiated, on December 30, Rishabh Pant escaped a major scare when his luxury car encountered a serious accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a photo of himself with Pant. The cricketer looked better than last time, and he was captured in brown kurta pajamas with a teeka on his forehead. Randhawa shared the photo on his Instagram and wished him well, writing, “So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Daily growth. I love you, my brother. »

here is the photo



As soon as the singer uploaded the photo. Fans of the popular wicketkeeper and batsman let their wishes drop. One user wrote: “Get well soon champion”. Another user wrote, “Risha Bhai Get Well Soon.” A netizen wrote: “Kisi ki nazar na lage”. Another user wrote: “Aap Bas Jaldi se theek ho kar Fir Se Aa jao (you recover quickly and you come back)” #getwellsoonchampion. One user wrote: “More power for your brother @rishabpant. »

Ten days ago, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartwarming photo with India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash last year. The crash happened on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December when Pant’s vehicle collided with a bulkhead and caught fire. The wicketkeeper had to undergo surgery to repair the injuries he suffered.

Despite the setback, Pant kept his fans updated on his recovery progress, sharing a video of him walking through a swimming pool. Yuvraj’s recent Instagram post shows the two cricketers catching up and sharing a laugh, with the former versatile player expressing his confidence that Pant will make a successful return to the team.