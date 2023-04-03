After two years of concert break in 2020 and 2021, the experience of live concerts today is vital for music fans.

A Live Nation report reveals that, until May 2022, more than 70 million tickets had been sold.

According to the Condusef, the average cost of most concert fans ranges between 500 and 800 pesos.

Today, Sunday, April 2, is the closing of the Pa’l Norte Festival, one of the most anticipated by fans, who, through a video on TikTok, revealed how much money they spend at least on their consumption inside the event.

The experience of live music is vital, nowadays, for fans and that, as a result of the health emergency, had to disappear for a long period, a fact that had an impact not only on fans, but also on the positioning of the brands that usually sponsor this type of event.

And it is that, to tell the truth, festivals of the stature of EDC, Vive Latino, Corona Capital, among many others, are presented as a space for all kinds of activationsin order for the brands to consolidate themselves in one of the most loyal audiences, as live music fans tend to be.

Let’s remember that, starting in 2022, massive events returned to Mexico City and, with them, the industry began to recover. In fact, a Live Nation reporter reveals that, until May 2022, more than 70 million tickets for the different concerts that were already scheduled. This figure represents, even, 36 percent more compared to the same period in 2019.

These days, at the very beginning of spring in Mexico, are very different in terms of concerts and festivals, since the great group of fans has not missed the opportunity to pack all -or almost all- the properties where there is a concert.

Fans reveal how much they spend at Festival Pa’l Norte

This weekend, as we mentioned at the beginning, belongs to the Pa’l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Nuevo León, while the Ceremony Festival took place in Mexico City; a weekend in which music and young people merged once again and who, to tell the truth, generated important expenses in their consumption.

In this sense, information from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) details, through a survey, that 32 percent of fans usually spend between 500 and 800 pesos in tickets, drinks and food; 30 percent of those surveyed assure that they spend between 300 and 500 pesos; and 14 percent revealed that they can spend more than a thousand pesos.

Now, as part of his line of content, a tiktoker who calls himself Yamil Rex attended the Pa’l Norte Festival and decided to ask some fans how much they spend on their consumption within the festival and this is what they answered:

The years 2020 and 2021 were not easy for the music industry and, of course, for all industries; After massive closures and multimillion-dollar losses, the post-pandemic reality arrived with a furor overwhelmed by concerts and other live events, a fact that can be seen in the speed with which tickets are sold.

Now read: