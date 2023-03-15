Far Cry 5 could welcome Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions

Available since March 26, 2018, Far Cry 5 is preparing to receive a major update very soon that will certainly please Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players!

Native versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5?

Indeed, it is through Twitter that Ubisoft has invited players to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Far Cry 5 during the next three weeks. The publisher also specifies that a “highly requested feature for next-gen consoles” is coming!

It’s hard not to imagine the release of native versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We can legitimately hope to be able to enjoy the title in 60 FPS. However, it should be remembered that this is already possible on Xbox Series X through FPS Boost, but at the expense of graphic quality.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Ubisoft reserved this fate for the title since it has already done so for others, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Either way, it won’t take very long to find out what the developers are up to.

Far Cry 5 is already available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscriber, then you can venture into the landscapes of Hope County. It is also playable via the Xbox Cloud Gaming.