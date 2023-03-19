Far Cry 5 will be free to play for a limited time

He videogame of farcry 5 It does not stop giving us good news despite the fact that it has been released for quite some time.

If updated on the new generation of consoles, the FPS shooter will soon be available for free for a limited time and will also be 85% off after the end of that period.

Unlike other previous offerings of Ubisoftthis time the game will not be free through Steam but through Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store from March 23 to 27.

So this is the great opportunity for fans to get hold of this title that has positioned itself as one of the favorites of gamers.

Far Cry 5 remains valid

After the free period ends, Far Cry 5 will be 85% off.



Ubisoft clarified through its statement that when the free period ends, farcry 5 will continue to be discounted with 85% both in the store of Ubisoft and in the Epic Games Store.

At the moment, you can find the game in both stores, but remember that the free period starts on the aforementioned dates, since if you want to play it on PC, the game is on sale today.

How many hours does Far Cry 5 have?

farcry 5 is a first-person action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

It is the eleventh installment of the series. Far Cry. Its launch occurred on March 27, 2018.

The video game lasts in its main campaign of approximately 25 hours.







