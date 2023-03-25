Farewell to an icon: the mansion of JJ Armes is demolished

El Paso, Texas.- From the outside and from a distance everything seems normal, but inside, admiration surprises locals and strangers when they see in ruins what was one of the most emblematic mansions in the city: the house of the famous international investigator Jay J. Armes , native of this city.

The property, located at the crossroads of Yarbrough and North Loop, in the Lower Valley, valued at $1.6 million dollars, was demolished to turn it into a commercial plaza that will house dozens of establishments in an area with a high commercial impact.

Ironically, and reflecting a bit of humor, one can see among the distinctive plates, with the logo and the name of Jay J. Armes, a steel plate located in the center of the lattice, which reads: “In this place in 1897 no nothing”.

Passers-by in the sector were amazed at the KW Commercial Real Estate sign that announces the market plan and at least a couple of logos of the franchises that will build their stores in the near future: Wendy’s and Pollo Feliz, are the first two fast food restaurants targeted.

“Shocked … and a little nostalgic,” said Alan Flores, a resident of the city of Socorro, seeing behind bars the pile of rubble and heavy machinery used to demolish the iconic Arms family residence, whose land occupies 5.85 acres.

He, like many of the locals in the sector, expressed his surprise that this decision was made. “I never thought they were going to destroy it, I always thought that if the new owners sold it they would keep it,” said the independent worker who in September 2020 went to the state sale with his wife to acquire some objects from the private investigator. and American actor.

And it is that for several residents that sale meant to them and projected the plan of the man, known for his prosthetic hands and a line of action figures for children based on his image, to get rid of their belongings. On that date, Armes also put his million-dollar-plus property up for sale.

“My husband and I took the opportunity to take some clothes and objects that belonged to the character,” said Dalila López, after remembering that her parents took them to show them the house and try to see the animals that were in the cage.

Offered at the estate sale were hundreds of unique items, including vintage cars and memorabilia from a private detective career accumulated over 70 years.

Some compared the experience to seeing a celebrity’s home and took pictures as they walked through the mansion.

At the time, Armes, who was 89, insisted he was not retiring.

In the 1960s, Armes set up a small private zoo at his home and owned big cats such as tigers, pumas, among other exotic animals, and several monkeys that he eventually offered as a donation to various zoos. One of her favorites was breeding German Shepherds. Today only the great cage remains.

What was the lake where his children played, the bridge and the stream disappeared before the onslaught of the heavy machinery operating team that began the activity three weeks ago.

In a tour of the house in ruins, more than a hundred trunks were also observed that were torn from the ground and that were part of the grove of the house. There are still more than 300 pine trees standing that will suffer the same fate.

Best known for his private investigation firm, ‘The Investigators,’ and celebrity clients such as Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley, the El Paso celebrity agreed with his wife Linda to live in a small house.

Armes and his family have lived in the 10-bedroom property for the past 60 years. “It is time to close the book on what was once his dream home,” Armes said during an interview on local television in 2021, anticipating the sale of part of his assets.