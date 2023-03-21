Farmers received electricity support intended for households

Members of the National Farmers’ Union (LRF) have contacted the organization with questions about the electricity subsidy, which was paid out by the Swedish Social Insurance Agency.

– It has been shown that it has gone to businessmen who run businesses in the form of sole proprietorships and do not have separate electricity subscriptions for business operations, says Johnny Kjellström, who is responsible for electricity subsidy issues at the Farmers’ Confederation (LRF), to the radio.

The advice is to wait for instructions from the authorities, says Kjellström.

Refunds may apply

Försäkringskassan writes in a statement to Ekot that checks have been made to avoid aid being paid out to traders and that this work continues.

Reimbursement may also be relevant, writes the authority.

Försäkringskassan has previously stated that it is suspected that electricity consumers who also run businesses may have mistakenly received money in the payment, which is intended for private households in electricity areas 4 and 3.

Over SEK 300,000

Who received the money is kept secret because the Riksdag passed the government’s bill to keep the electricity subsidy confidential.

The ten people who have received the largest sums paid out in electricity subsidies have all received over SEK 300,000. The largest payout was SEK 773,669 and the second largest was SEK 475,039, according to figures from Försäkringskassan that TT has seen.