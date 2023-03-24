Fashion designer Thomas Rath is against the ban on jogging pants in schools

Wermelskirchen (NRW) / Berlin – A school in Wermelskirchen (Rheinisch-Bergischer district) prohibits its students from wearing sweatpants. Anyone who comes to class with a baggy bag can jog home and change their clothes.

Now the critics of this strict rule are getting prominent support – and from the fashion scene of all places!

Sweatpants have no place at this school in Wermelskirchen Photo: Andreas Buck

Fashion designer Thomas Rath (56) is against a ban on sweatpants in schools. “Fashion and the way we dress underlines our personality and is a reflection of our emotions,” Rath told the German Press Agency. He advocates a dress code for a well-groomed appearance, but jogging pants can also look well-groomed.

The acceptance of jogging pants has increased

The Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019) attributed quote “Whoever wears sweatpants has lost control of his life” cannot support Rath. “The years of fashion dictates are over, thank God, and we can dress individually,” said Rath. “There are wonderful sleek alternatives that are comfortable on the couch as well as on the street and look good.”

This drawing with explanations has been hanging in the classrooms since last Tuesday Photo: Wermelskirchen secondary school

The acceptance of jogging pants has increased significantly, “also due to the great influence of streetwear in our everyday life, which is important and keeps us young. We all don’t want to look like our grandparents.”

But the secondary school in Wermelskirchen is undeterred. They want to maintain the dress code “despite criticism in the media”. The pupils should be encouraged to wear clothes that do not tempt them to “chill out”. The school also said that it was important to move away from jogging pants in order to prepare for professional life. (dpa)