Fate/Strange Fake: When is the Whispers of Dawn animated special coming out?

During the event AnimeJapan 2023 A new promotional video for the Fate/Strange Fake animated special has been unveiled. The video confirms that the premiere of the project, titled Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawnis scheduled for July 2 in Japan.

Originally, this special was scheduled to premiere at the end of December 2022 in Japan, but it was delayed due to production problems derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, during the Aniplex Online Fest event in 2022, it was announced that the special will be released simultaneously. with English subtitles and dubbing supervised by Aniplex of America.

Ryougo Narita started publishing the light novels through Kadokawa’s Dengeki Bunko imprint in January 2015, and is still in publication. A manga adaptation by Morii Shizuki has been serialized through TYPE-MOON Books since January 2015.

The voice cast includes Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajyo, Yuuki Ono as Saber, Tomokazu Seki as Archer, Yuu Kobayashi as Lancer, Sumire Morohoshi as Tine Chelc, Lynn as Assassin, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker, and Wataru Hatano as Orlando Reevee.

After the end of the Third War, a United States organizationwhich has wizards, operating separate from the London-based Wizards Association, plans his own ritual based on information obtained during the Fuyuki Holy Grail War.

Seventy years later, they use snowfield town as the Holy Land for their own Holy Grail War, but they fail to successfully copy all the details, leading to a dodgy imitation allowing the summoning of strange Servants due to an altered definition of “hero”.

