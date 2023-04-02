Fatty liver: how too much fruit and smoothies can damage the organ

Berlin.

A fatty liver can increase the risk of diabetes or cancer. Even people who supposedly eat healthy are affected.

A quarter to a third of the population in western countries has one fatty liver. And every year there are more. A fatty liver is the most common cause of chronic liver disease. It is almost always discovered by accident: As soon as the doctor moves an ultrasound device along the right side below the chest of the patient, the four liver lobes appear on the monitor – interspersed with small speckles. These are fat deposits that don’t belong there.

The fat in the liver does nothing for a short time. In the long run, however, it is very dangerous for your health. That is what is fatal about it: “Fatty liver is the beginning of all evil,” says gastroenterologist Christian Trautwein from the University Hospital Aachen. Because it can cause major problems: the liver itself becomes inflamed over time, one Hepatitis arises without the involvement of viruses. Doctors can also see this directly from the blood lipid levels.

If nothing is done, the liver loses its vital functions: converting nutrients, providing energy and detoxifying the body at the same time. In the worst case, those affected even need one Donor organ. The fatty organ also causes inflammation throughout the body, explains Trautwein. Chronic inflammation is often followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Even the risk of developing cancer increases by 15 percent, as determined by a 2020 study. Breast cancer in women and skin cancer in both sexes are particularly common.

Fatty liver: It is not just the alcohol that causes the organ to become fat

According to current understanding, the malady liver is at the beginning of a cascade on the way to the most important ones civilization diseases. Against this background, the German Society for Gastroenterology, Digestive and Metabolic Diseases, together with other specialist societies and associations, is now calling for the fight against fatty liver to be anchored as a health goal in the German Social Security Code. Like diabetes and obesity, it should be included in international prevention programs.













However, most patients flinch when they hear the word “fatty liver”, says Ansgar Lohse, hepatologist at the University Hospital in Hamburg-Eppendorf and author of the non-fiction book “The Silence of the Liver”. Many immediately think of too much Alcohol. This can also make the organ fat. But for years, doctors have been seeing more and more people who have another form of fatty liver. They also call this “non-alcoholic fatty liver”. It has become the most common liver disease even among children.





Being overweight can promote fatty liver. Foto: turk_stock_photographer/istock

Lifestyle is to blame: too many calories and too little exercise make the liver sick. This is understandable from an evolutionary point of view: In the past, the organ helped people to digest nutrients, but also to store them for times of need. Carbohydrates can be stored in the liver in the form of fat.

This peculiarity of the liver is quite useful: migratory birds sometimes eat a fatty liver before they leave for the south. This gives them strength during the long flight – and regenerates itself again. “But right now we don’t have any fasting periods at all. Most people eat or drink almost non-stop during the day, and often do so sweet drinks”, like Trautwein. As a result, the fatty liver continues to bunker and is never tapped into as an energy reserve.

Read here: Experts on the celebrity weight loss injection – who it helps with

Smoothies and fruit: supposedly healthy food damages the liver

It is particularly bad for the liver fructose, as underpinned by a series of studies in recent years. The organ cannot metabolize this sugar and stores it directly as fat. Commonly, however, juices, smoothies and lots of fruit are considered healthy. In 2021, a study by a team led by researcher Bettina Geidl-Flück from the University Hospital Basel demonstrated that this is a fallacy.

She gave three drinks to 94 healthy men: Some got a fructose-sweetened version. The others received a counterpart containing glucose and the third group was served the drink with table sugar. table sugar Consists of one molecule of glucose and one molecule of fructose linked together. The researcher found that only fructose paves the way for fatty liver. Glucose did not do this.

Lots of exercise, little fructose: the liver can regenerate

“Our body is not made for eating ten mangoes at once,” warns molecular biologist Mathias Heikenwalder from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg. He explores how the fatty liver and the more cancer and knows that even slim people who don’t exercise much and eat a lot of sweets and juices aren’t doing their liver any favors.

“The good news is that there is a very simple treatment for fatty liver,” says Lohse, “a consistent change in lifestyle.” Plenty of exercise and a healthy diet that is not too high in calories, if possible without fructose, leave the organ like that of migratory birds regain your balance after the long flight. 150 minutes physical activity Experts recommend a maximum of 50, preferably only 25 grams of sugar per week per week. The liver is the only organ that can partially regrow. So she is not only mute, but also good-natured.

Also interesting: Health – How to extend your life with exercise

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



