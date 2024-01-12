Fayza Lamari demanded that Mbapp donate part of his salary: I will retire and not work for you

The name of Kylian Mbappe has come to the fore again. Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Paris Saint-Germain himself, are awaiting his decision regarding his future, in which there will surely be a lot of money on the table, something he has spoken about precisely. Fayza Lamari, his motherthrough an interview given to Envoy Spcial, which will appear on France 2 next January 18, and to which Le Parisien has had access.

Fayza has spoken about The money that the French footballer earns monthly is also directed towards Inspired by KMa charitable association whose objective to help 98 children fulfill their life projects. A project that will see the light of day next January 20, and in which it brings together 49 girls and 49 boys, between nine and 16 years old.

Regarding how the arrival of this association occurred, Kylian Mbapp’s mother points out that she demanded that he donate part of his salary, or else she would stop working for him: I told him: I don’t do anything below 30%! I’ll retire and do what everyone else does, go on vacation to the Maldives, but not work for you!.

Mbapp’s mother first asked him to donate 50%

Mbapp’s mother also admits that she had a tough negotiation with him, as she expected him to donate even more money: At first, I told him it would be 50%, but we talked about it and he stayed at 30%.

Some statements that are given entirely in the Envoy Spcial report, where the player himself also speaks about his desire not to be famous: I lost the spontaneity of the human being. I miss everyday and simple things. Domestic chores like when my father told me to go look for anything. I would pay a lot of money now to do these kinds of things that mean nothing to most people..