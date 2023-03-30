FC Barcelona: injured and sanctioned to face Elche in the League match

FC Barcelona is preparing to face Elche in a match that will take place next Saturday, April 1, corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga Santander. However, Xavi’s team is facing several setbacks due to injuries and suspensions affecting several of its key players.
First, the midfielder Frankie Young He has been the victim of discomfort in the biceps femoris, which has prevented him from training normally in recent days. The Dutch player is a fundamental piece in Barcelona’s midfield, and his presence in the starting eleven is always important. His absence could be a blow to the team, which will have to find a way to fill his role.
Another player who is also dealing with an injury is the defender Andreas Christensen, who has suffered a calf injury. The Dane, who has had an impressive season in defense for Barcelona, could be a major casualty for the team. His absence could mean that Ronald Araújo has to take on a bigger role in Sunday’s game.
Speaking of AraújoThe Uruguayan is another of Xavi’s concerns for the game. The defender has an adductor injury and is a doubt to reach the clash. Although it has not yet been confirmed if he will be available, Barcelona must prepare for his absence in case he is unable to play.
Another injured player is Pedri, who has been dealing with thigh issues. The young man from the Canary Islands has been a revelation this season and has become a key player in Barcelona’s midfield. His absence would be a great loss for the team, which would have to find an alternative to cover his position.
Finally, Ousmane Dembele He is another of the players who will be absent due to a muscle injury. The French winger has had physical problems for much of his Barcelona career, and his absence is another major casualty for the team.
In addition to injuries, Barcelona will also have to deal with the absence of the Brazilian winger. Raphinha, who is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The absence of the Brazilian player will be another important casualty for Xavi’s team.
