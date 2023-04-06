FC Bayern: DFB legend with violent attacks against Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann was released from Bayern Munich about two weeks ago. However, there is still no peace about his person.Bild: imago images/Ulrich Wagner

It has been almost two weeks since Julian Nagelsmann had to hand over his position as head coach of FC Bayern to Thomas Tuchel. The news came as a surprise to many fans. Many criticized, especially the way Nagelsmann’s time in Munich ended.

The charge against Bayern bosses Hasan Salihamidžić and Oliver Kahn: too much pressure to perform and no more family interaction.

Former DFB star rails against Nagelsmann

As has now become public, however, not everyone sees it that way. The former Bayern star and ex-national player Markus Babbel, for example, only really vented his anger at Nagelsmann – and showed a different perspective.

Markus Babbel already coaches VfB Stuttgart, Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim.Bild: imago images/Ulrich Wagner

As he explained as an expert in the sports magazine “ran“that it “almost knocked him off the couch” that a coach was taking a vacation at such a critical time. After the 2-1 defeat in Leverkusen, the Munich internationals went to their selected teams, while non-nominated players like Thomas Müller trained in Munich. Nagelsmann went to the Zillertal for a short vacation.

A reason for Babbel not to disturb him there and to announce the dismissal without a previous conversation:

“What does he do when he’s skiing? That surprised me. And then an Oliver Kahn or a Hasan should go to him in the Zillertal, visit him and tell him? So where are we going?”

Nagelsmann acted “childish” and “stupid” at Bayern Munich

In addition, Julian Nagelsmann is now “a highly paid employee who has to bring the maximum performance for FC Bayern”. According to Babbel’s assessment, however, he did not provide this – and on the other hand acted “stupidly”.

The former DFB star explained that he did not believe that Nagelsmann wanted to learn and rather demanded that people take him as he is. That’s stupid, because as a coach at FC Bayern you have to try to learn something new every day.

But according to Babbel, that was not the only thing he refused to do. In addition, Nagelsmann put himself above his own team. Reason enough for the ex-Stuttgart coach to give a harsh verdict:

“There were so many things where I just shook my head and realized that at the moment it was still a size too big for him. He’s too childish there, he didn’t recognize the signs of the times.”

Ex-Bayern star does not understand criticism of Bayern bosses



From the end of the coach on Säbener Straße, he is therefore not surprising. He also could not understand why the loss of family cohesion is now being spoken of. There has never been a “cuddle atmosphere” at FC Bayern, it was always about performance. If this is not achieved, “there are tough decisions”.

He could therefore not understand what Lothar Matthäus meant by “Mia san Mia” and recalled that he had been at Bayern for almost two decades. Even today, Babbel believes, he can still turn to the club with problems – but not “when it comes to sporting goals”. A second place in Munich is never enough.