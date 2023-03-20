FC Bayern: European top star wants to move to Munich

The Bayern professionals around Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (from left), Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman could get support up frontImage: Imago Images / Heiko Becker

Champions League

Since the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern has been looking for a new top solution in the center of the attack. After the experiment failed without a classic nine at the beginning of the season, Lewandowski’s former back-up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has now blossomed into a top performer.

He scored a total of 17 goals in the league, cup and Champions League. Accordingly, the Bayern bosses were relieved when they were able to bind Choupo-Moting for another season.

Choupo-Moting has played for Bayern since 2020. Now he is finally set in the storm.Image: AP / Matthias Schrader

Nevertheless, they continue to probe the transfer market for a real world star. The ideal solution would probably be Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Now, however, Victor Osimhen, the super striker of SSC Napoli, is pushing itself as an alternative to Kane and is interested in moving to Munich.

Aspiring top scorer would “love to” switch to Bayern

SSC Napoli is Europe’s team of the hour: Not only have the Italians made it into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, they are also sensationally leading the Italian Serie A – with a full 18 points ahead of Inter in second.

Center forward Victor Osimhen played a key role in these successes. With 19 goals in 22 games, he is well on his way to becoming Italy’s top scorer. The 24-year-old also scores regularly in the Champions League, scoring three goals in the round of 16 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Eintracht defenders had a lot of problems keeping Osimhen (left) in check.Bild: imago / Independent Photo Agency

How “SkyNow reported, the Nigerian would “love to” move to Munich. At the beginning of his career, Osimhen played in the Bundesliga for a year and a half, making 14 appearances for VfL Wolfsburg.

According to his own statement, he grew significantly from his then teammate and mentor Mario Gómez. “He guided me and gave me valuable tips,” Osimhen recently revealed to “Sport1”. “I am eternally grateful to him for that!” The former Bundesliga top scorer may even have raved about the young star about his time with the record champions.

“The perfect striker”: Hamann thinks Osimhen is better than Kane



According to Sky expert Didi Hamann, Bayern should strike: “He’s the perfect striker”, the ex-Bayern player goes into raptures. “He heads the goals, he’s lightning fast, has a great finish, great shot.” On top of that, the 24-year-old convinces with strong dribbling and a high level of game intelligence.

At the beginning of his career, Didi Hamann played for Bayern Munich for five years and won the Champions League at Liverpool FC. Image: dpa / Rolf Vennenbernd

Osimhen even trumps England’s star striker, thinks Premier League expert Hamann: “Kane is an excellent striker but the Osimhen… it doesn’t get any better”, is his clear verdict. “Osimhen is in a different league.”

Harry Kane is a Tottenham homegrown. At the end of his career he could take the step abroad.Bild: AP / Leila Coker

According to “Sky”, the Bayern bosses still prefer Kane. With the Naples striker, she apparently deters the high transfer fee: Osimhen currently has a market value of around 70 million euros and a contract until 2025.

However, the striker is apparently pushing for a change this summer. With prospects including Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St Germain, Napoli are unlikely to sell him below market value.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane would also be very expensive: his market value is even 90 million euros. Since the 29-year-old is only under contract until 2024, Bayern probably thinks they are in a better negotiating position than with Osimhen.