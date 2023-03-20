FC Bayern falls from first place: FCB President Hainer comments on the coaching discussion

The Bayern bosses Hainer, Salihamidžić and Kahn (from left) cannot be satisfied with the loss of the championship lead.Bild: imago / ActionPictures

Bayern Munich fell from the top of the table on Sunday after losing 2-1 in Leverkusen. Quite surprising for the Bayern bosses – at the latest after the confident quarter-finals in the Champions League against Paris, the officials had probably hoped that the team had finally overcome its form fluctuations.

“I’ve rarely experienced so little drive, so little mentality, so little tackle, so little assertiveness,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić in horror after the game. “That wasn’t what Bayern Munich means. We missed everything,” he complained about losing the championship lead again.

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić in the stands of the BayArena during the defeat in Leverkusen.Image: imago / RHR photo

Just one day later, the interview with club president Herbert Hainer appears in “Kicker”: The Bayern boss defends himself against the rumor that there is an internal coaching discussion. At the time of the interview, it was not known that Bayern would now be chasing in the top game with Borussia Dortmund (April 1, 6:30 p.m.).

Hainer on Nagelsmann: “You can see clear progress”

FC Bayern has twice had a winless streak lasting several weeks this season. As a result, there was always speculation about Julian Nagelsmann’s future: The 35-year-old has already been successful with Leipzig and Hoffenheim, but does he already have enough experience to lead the star ensemble from world club FC Bayern?

In an interview with “Kicker”, FCB President Hainer once again made it clear that there were no such doubts within the club. “The trainer discussion in between came from outside, we didn’t start it off the fence,” emphasizes Hainer and expresses his confidence in the trainer.

The Bayern bosses plan long-term with Nagelsmann, so he was given a five-year contract when he was hired – not to mention the 25 million euro transfer fee. “Because we want to build something with him,” as Hainer explains.

Julian Nagelsmann was even “Coach of the Year” as a Hoffenheim coach.Bild: imago / osnapix

Apart from the fact that Bayern want to give their young coach time, Hainer sees no reason to criticize his performance: “Julian prepares the team perfectly for a wide range of situations,” he says. Among other things, Nagelsmann “proved that against Paris at the highest European level.”

Hainer finds it only natural that Nagelsmann is still learning. “It’s logical that Julian, like everyone else, will gain more experience over time. We have over 20 top players, all of whom could and want to be in the starting XI – it’s not easy,” he says about the Bavarian star Ensemble.

“But Julian is doing great,” sums up Hainer. “You can see a clear progress in these one and a half years”he finally attests to his coach.

Hainer is satisfied with the coaching constellation

In general, Hainer is fully satisfied with Bayern Munich’s path. “Of course, other clubs can invest more,” he emphasizes with a view to the English competition. “But look at what Hasan Salihamidžić has put together for a squad given those conditions“, he marvels at his transfers, with which Brazzo went from transfer bogeyman to transfer king in the summer.

Herbert Hainer succeeded Uli Hoeneß as Bayern President in 2019.Image: imago images / Ulrich Hufnagel

Accordingly, he thinks the club is well positioned for the future. “I think the transition went well,” he says, looking back at the end of the Hoeneß/Rummenigge era. “Hasan (Salihamidžić) has an excellent feeling for squad development (…) and Oliver (Kahn) is bringing FC Bayern forward with innovative ideas for the future,” he said in praise of the new Bayern bosses.

“The fans can be very satisfied with the way FC Bayern is doing,” he concludes. It remains to be speculated whether he would have sounded just as confident in an interview immediately after the defeat in Leverkusen.