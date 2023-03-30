FC Bayern: Matthijs de Ligt comments clearly on Nagelsmann rumors

Matthijs de Ligt switched from Juventus Turin to FC Bayern last summer. Image: dpa / Uwe Anspach

Bundesliga

Julian Nagelsmann’s expulsion from FC Bayern came as a surprise to fans, journalists and players last week.

But rumors quickly spread that Nagelsmann had lost the Bayern cabin – like his predecessors Carlo Ancelotti and Niko Kovac. Bayern boss Hasan Salihamidžić also said that “the constellation between the coach and the team” was no longer right.

In concrete terms, this means that the leading players in the team no longer trust their coach and are generally not big fans of his work.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka already clearly contradicted the rumors after the international match against Peru on Saturday evening. Kimmich even said: “I can say that the coach did not lose the dressing room.”

And now, with Matthijs de Ligt, another player is clearly expressing what he thinks of Nagelsmann being thrown out and is shooting at the German media.

FC Bayern: de Ligt wrote a message to Nagelsmann after his dismissal

“I didn’t see it coming and I was surprised. We’re second in the league, in the quarter-finals of the cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Everything’s still possible,” he told NOS Nieuws, looking back on the season so far under Nagelsmann.

The Dutchman only came to Munich in the summer for over 60 million euros and, after initial difficulties, developed into an important player for Julian Nagelsmann. “Those in charge decide who the coach is, but it was a difficult decision to swallow.”he continued.

Julian Nagelsmann in conversation with Matthijs de Ligt. Bild: www.imago-images.de / imago images

De Ligt says that even after Nagelsmann was released, he kept in touch with his ex-coach. He sent him a message and thanked him for everything he taught him. “He really wanted me at the club and was important to me. Thanks in part to him, I have taken important steps in my development over the past few months.”

The Dutch international cannot confirm that the coach would have lost the dressing room. When he pointed out that the German media had read about it a lot, he said: “Ah, the German media – that says enough. I had a good relationship with the coach and his staff, so it was difficult for me.”

According to information from “Kicker”, only a small circle around Joshua Kimmich should have followed him unconditionally. This also includes Leon Goretzka and probably Matthijs de Ligt. Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, on the other hand, were probably not considered big Nagelsmann fans.

FC Bayern: Tuchel wanted to bring de Ligt to Chelsea

Nevertheless, he also believes in the qualities of his new coach and that “Tuchel is a coach who can help us well”. According to information from “Sport Bild”, the new Bayern coach also wanted to bring the 23-year-old to his former club Chelsea in the summer.

In the current season, de Ligt made a total of 31 games for FC Bayern and scored two goals in the Bundesliga. De Ligt had to end the current international match with the Dutch national team early last weekbecause according to the Dutch federation he was infected with a virus like four other players.

However, his commitment to the top game against Borussia Dortmund is probably not considered endangered.