FC Bayern: Mazraoui comeback is getting closer

Noussair Mazraoui has made it back into Bayern Munich’s team training. The Moroccan right-back was part of today’s unit of the German record champions. The second competitive game this calendar year is getting closer.

Mazraoui looks back on months of downtime. At the end of last year, the 25-year-old took part in the World Cup finals in Qatar with his home country, but after that football was no longer an option due to an inflammation of the pericardium. In March he made a brief comeback on the pitch, but was then sidelined again due to illness.

