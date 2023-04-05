FC Bayern: Musiala reacts to irritating behavior after the cup

After the cup was eliminated, Freiburg’s Christian Streich (left) wanted to say a few encouraging words to Jamal Musiala.Image: SVEN SIMON / Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Even before the game against SC Freiburg, Bayern President Herbert Hainer made a clear announcement to the team led by new coach Thomas Tuchel. His message was clear: “We want to go to Berlin. (…) At the beginning of June we want to be there with the club in the cup final again. That’s why we have to win against Freiburg in the quarter-finals.”

As it turned out on Tuesday, nothing came of it. Instead of the intended victory, FC Bayern conceded a last-minute defeat against Freiburg (1: 2). Lucas Höler shot the Munich team out of the cup with a hand penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Freiburg pros Lucas Höler (left) and Michael Gregoritsch celebrate after the penalty has been sunk.Image: Eibner-Pressefoto / Memmler / imago images

For the third time in a row, the record champions are not in the cup final. Hope destroyed, mood on the ground.

And Jamal Musiala? He showed his disappointment in a very specific way – and thus caused irritation.

Jamal Musiala refuses to shake hands with Christian Streich

Freiburg coach Christian Streich wanted to encourage Musiala after the final whistle because Musiala was responsible for the penalty with his handball. But the broken professional obviously didn’t want to do that. He just kept going, deliberately dodging the guest coach and refusing to shake his hand. He probably had completely different thoughts on his mind and didn’t want to be comforted immediately after the final whistle.

Musiala didn’t want to be comforted by Streich.Image: dpa / Sven Hoppe

The 57-year-old then shouted a few words after the young star, but he didn’t react to the words at all.

The Bayern star now speaks for himself under an Instagram video from the TV broadcaster Sky, which shows the scene. “Everyone who knows me knows how sad and in the tunnel I was at that moment, jersey will be available on Saturday as promised”he wrote, followed by the handshake emoji.

However, there was no criticism for Musiala from his teammates because of the handball. “We will definitely be there for him as a team,” said Thomas Müller. But the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel did not rate the action positively.

Tuchel with a clear opinion on handball

He sees the action as a clear mistake by Musiala: “Nowadays you can’t jump in like that. You just can’t do that. You’re taking a crazy risk.”said Tuchel on the Sky TV channel about the scene.

Apparently, the new coach did not like the development of the hand game either. The reason: Bayern lost two header duels in a row in the penalty area. “Put your body in, be more stable, be tougher,” said Tuchel in such situations.

Tuchel wants to promote collective “force and greed”.

The Bayern coach also finds positive words when analyzing the game. He saw his team’s “good phases” and even “very good phases.” There is no lack of passion, everyone does and gives everything. “That’s not the problem,” he said.

Tuchel takes stock after the game against Freiburg.Image: dpa / Sven Hoppe

But why are there repeated accusations from outside that the commitment is not right? Tuchel also knows how to classify this clearly: “Defensive actions look more passionate than offensive actions.”

However, the “very last hunger” was missing from his team a little. “To force the thing when it’s tight and the opponent is defending deeply. That was missing,” said Tuchel. The team must learn to “collectively develop and maintain a power and greed”.