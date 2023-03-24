FC Bayern: Nine reasons for the Nagelsmann bang

FC Bayern still has realistic chances of winning the title in all three competitions – and yet coach Julian Nagelsmann surprisingly has to leave after falling to second place in the Bundesliga. Various media provide some background to the decision.

Continue below the ad

Tuchel

With Thomas Tuchel, a world-class coach without a club moved to Munich at the beginning of the year. According to ‘Bild’ and ‘tz’, Bayern only now saw the great possibility of signing the 49-year-old as he was already in promising talks with Tottenham Hotspur. Real Madrid had already knocked on Tuchel’s door. If Bayern had hesitated longer, he might have been off the market.

reading tip

Reports: Nagelsmann fired – Tuchel takes over

Points Yield

In the Bundesliga, Bayern have not left the field as winners ten times this season. According to ‘tz’, this yield is too low for Bayern.

Continue below the ad

lack of development

Also according to the ‘tz’ is the missing “Team and individual player development” Nagelsmann accused. That certainly applies to some players like Serge Gnabry or Alphonso Davies – but others like Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard or Jamal Musiala made great strides forward under Nagelsmann.

time

It is currently an international break, the tightly scheduled club schedule has been interrupted. According to ‘Bild’, this is the break for Bayern “perfect chance” for a change of coach. Successor Tuchel has the chance to have a halfway regular training week to prepare.

Continue below the ad

discipline

Again and again it rumbled in the past few months at Munich FC Hollywood. Gnabry’s trip to Paris, Neuer’s scandalous interview and Sané’s delays caused unrest. Didn’t Nagelsmann have the cabin under control? From time to time there was talk of a moderate atmosphere in the team.

season goals

According to ‘Bild’, Bayern see their goals for the season in jeopardy. In the league they slipped to second place after the 2-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. After the international break, there is a cracker against leaders Borussia Dortmund. In the Champions League, the big duels against Manchester City are coming up. Apparently there was a lack of belief that Nagelsmann could still handle these important tasks.

Continue below the ad

Appear

The ‘kicker’ assumes Nagelsmann’s will “wanting to be the star of this club” and a “not serious external presentation”. In fact, the 35-year-old was always funny or very informative to the press. The reporters were happy, the Bayern bosses apparently less.

To ski

Nagelsmann used the international break for a skiing holiday in the Zillertal, which, according to ‘Sky’, was not well received by bosses and players. After all, the non-national players had to train.

Continue below the ad

love affair

Nagelsmann has a relationship with the ‘Bild’ reporter Lena Wurzenberger, who reported on FC Bayern until the liaison became known. “What did not contribute to a relationship of trust”judges the ‘kicker.’