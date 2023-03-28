FC Bayern: This is how Julian Nagelsmann continues after being kicked out

Julian Nagelsmann had to leave FC Bayern after only 18 months in office. Image: dpa / Sven Hoppe

Bundesliga

After being kicked out at FC Bayern, Julian Nagelsmann first went home to Landsberg am Lech. Last Sunday he attended a game of the U17s of TSV Landsberg with friends and played football with friends on the sidelines.

However, there have been many rumors about his own sporting future since the official announcement of his departure.

Watson clarifies the most important questions for you about how Julian Nagelsmann will continue in the future.

What will happen to his contract with FC Bayern?

The most important thing here is that Julian Nagelsmann was not fired at FC Bayern, he was only released from his duties.

However, as the 35-year-old has been touted as a long-term project and his contract runs until 2026, Munich currently continues to pay him a salary of nine million euros a year.

According to “Kicker”, the trainer had a clause in the contract that would give him a high severance payment if he was released for the first two years. The Bayern bosses probably want to do without these. An automatic severance payment would not have been due until the dismissal in July 2023.

According to “Bild”, the people of Munich still have to pay a salary of three million euros by the summer. Then you could agree on a contract termination, if 50 percent of the remaining basic salary of twelve million euros is transferred.

Hasan Salihamidžić and Julian Nagelsmann celebrated the German championship last season. Bild: imago images / Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon

In combination with his transfer fee of 20 million euros from the summer of 2021, the ex-coach costs Munich several million.

However, some money could come back into the coffers. But only if Nagelsmann finds a new club this season. Then Munich could even ask for a transfer fee.

What will happen to his assistant coaches?

The assistant coaches Dino Toppmöller, Xaver Zembrod and video analyst Benjamin Glück also have to leave the club. Like Nagelsmann, you are entitled to a severance payment.

Thomas Tuchel starts the adventure at FC Bayern with his assistant coaches Zsolt Löw and Arno Michels. In addition, athletics trainer Anthony Berry is said to come from his former club Chelsea. That was not well received by the Londoners.

Only goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner, who was recently brought from Hoffenheim at Nagelsmann’s request, will stay with FC Bayern. “He’s going on, he’s an absolute top man and will stay with us,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić at Tuchel’s performance on Saturday.

Goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner with Bayern keeper Yann Sommer. Image: dpa / Angelika Warmuth

Which club could Nagelsmann end up at?

Shortly after his official end, there were numerous rumors about his new club. Tottenham Hotspur were at the forefront. Ironically, the club with which Thomas Tuchel was in contact and with whom he wanted to meet last Tuesday to talk about working together.

Especially after the Spurs threw out their coach Antonio Conte on Sunday, further speculation picked up speed. Tottenham boss Daniel Levy is considered a big fan of Nagelsmann, according to “The Times” there was already contact in 2019. “There are currently no concrete negotiations,” says Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

Real Madrid were also said to be seriously interested. Successful coach Carlo Ancelotti is still under contract there until the summer of 2024. “If Madrid don’t sack me by then, I won’t move,” said the Italian. Nevertheless, there are always rumors that Ancelotti could take over the Brazilian national team.

Carlo Ancelotti is under contract with Real Madrid until 2024. Bild: IMAGO images /Colas Buera

There is said to have been contact between Real and Nagelsmann in the past. In 2018 there was even a call from the Real bosses when Nagelsmann was still Hoffenheim coach.

According to media reports, Nagelsmann does not want to take on a new team for the time being, but wants to calmly reflect on his time in Munich.

And ex-Bayern star Stefan Effenberg is certain: “I could imagine the door opening again.” He could “get the opportunity to come back to Munich in ten years,” he wrote on t-online.