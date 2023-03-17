FDA advisors endorse Paxlovid as a Covid treatment

NY.- An expert advisory panel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday supported the use of Paxlovid as a treatment for adults with Covid who are at high risk of the disease becoming severe.

The move is likely to lead to full approval of the drug, which has been available through an emergency use authorization.

The 16-1 vote came after the agency released new analysis showing that Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations and deaths among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Researchers from that agency estimated, based on the Covid rates for the month of January, that Paxlovid could “save 1,500 lives and prevent 13,000 hospitalizations each week in the United States.”

“I would say that other than oxygen, Paxlovid has probably been the single most important treatment in this epidemic and continues to be so,” said Dr. Richard A. Murphy, chief of infectious diseases at White River Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Vermont. , when explaining their vote in favor of the treatment.

Consumers have been particularly concerned about reports that people taking the drug experience a Covid “rebound,” in which symptoms return within days of wearing off.

The FDA’s analysis found evidence of rebound among patients who received the treatment, but the data also showed that some Covid patients who did not receive Paxlovid also rebounded.

The agency concluded that there is no significant difference in rebound rates between the two groups and that rebound had no impact on the risk of developing serious illness.

At Thursday’s expert meeting, FDA researcher Dr. Stephanie Troy suggested that Covid rebound “may be a natural part of the clinical course of Covid-19 in a small subset of patients,” whether they have taken Paxlovid or not.