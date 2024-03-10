FDA-approved alternative for resistant hypertension

MIAMI.- Renal sympathetic denervation, a method of interventional cardiology that promises to be a solution for those struggling with treatment-resistant high blood pressure, is advancing in the United States, after a long 14-year journey, following its approval by the U.S. Administration. Food and Drugs (FDA).

This innovative procedure consists of canceling the renal nerves through a minimally invasive surgical intervention, explained the cardiologist of Venezuelan origin, graduated from the Central University of Venezuela, Nusen Beer to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

“The objective is to treat blood pressure by ending the sympathetic problem, which when it is very high causes the person to suffer from hypertension, which can damage the arteries and the heart leading to other important complications.”

“This is done through the renal artery, placing a radiofrequency generating catheter through the femoral artery to reach the renal artery and proceed to perform a sympathectomy, which is when the nerves that increase sympathetic tone are burned,” continuous.

High blood pressure (HTN) is the most prevalent cause of cardiovascular disease and death in the world. In the United States alone, according to Dr. Beer, there are 70 million hypertensive people.

He highlighted, in turn, that people with uncontrolled high blood pressure have a higher risk of suffering a heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease or cerebrovascular accident known as stroke. “so this treatment aims to prevent these major damages that are lethal to humans.”

“High blood pressure is an epidemic in the US, it catches my attention that of ten echocardiograms of patients that I read daily, eight turn out to be hypertensive,” he emphasized.

Despite having excellent pharmacological treatments to reduce blood pressure, there are patients who cannot control this pathology, which is why they must resort to this therapeutic method.

Two methodologies

In this context, the cardiology expert who currently practices in Aventura, Florida, and is affiliated with several hospitals in the area, including HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower, explained that there are currently two methodologies to take it out, one is through electricity and the other through ultrasound.

The ultrasound renal denervation system is based on the local application of ultrasound through a catheter that is introduced through the arm or groin to the renal artery. This allows energy to be applied in a very localized way where the sympathetic nerves pass, causing the development of hypertension.

FDA approval

Although this alternative originated in Australia and has been known for many years in Europe and other countries, the specialist said that it was questioned in the United States due to failed tests on the devices used to carry it out. However, recent research has shown that “it is a safe and effective procedure to help manage patients with resistant hypertension.”

Dr. Nusen Beer explained that after several years of research and development, the FDA recently approved a device to perform renal denervation treatment called Symplicity Spiral, manufactured in the country by the leading medical technology company Medtronic. Making it the second device of its kind authorized for patients with resistant high blood pressure.

The first approval from the US regulator was for the ultrasound renal denervation system designed by the company Paradise ReCor Medical in early November.

Benefits

The doctor asserted that this will be a popular procedure throughout the United States very soon, “and can be used in many pathologies, especially high blood pressure and heart failure.”

He stated, among other points, that it can also be very effective in patients who suffer from heart failure with adequate ejection fraction, “which is a measure of the percentage of blood that leaves the heart each time it is compressed, in which currently it is also is applying this type of treatment.”

On the other hand, he indicated that its efficiency has also been proven in other pathologies such as left ventricular hypertrophy, which is the thickening of the wall of the main pumping chamber of the heart, and it has been discovered that this therapy can reduce the size or thickness of the heart.

“In Venezuela we performed this procedure in 2010 in patients with heart failure, and it has been shown that it undoubtedly improves quality of life. It was a long road, but it was achieved. Not approving it would be taking away the opportunity for many people to control their blood pressure,” he declared.

Without complications

Furthermore, Dr. Nusen Beer assured that the treatment is not complicated and there is no type of risk associated with its execution. As long as it is performed by professionals trained and experienced in the procedure, that is, a cardiologist who performs invasive medicine.

“The procedure is simple and is performed on both kidneys, the patient does not require general anesthesia, they only have to be under sedation and have a hospital stay for one day. Very occasionally it has been seen that a major accident has occurred such as damage to the renal artery,” he emphasized.

The lifestyle

Finally, the cardiologist stated that this system must be complemented with a lifestyle change such as a healthy diet. “An adequate diet is essential in which the intake of salt in any of its forms is eliminated as far as possible, because it is a poison for the heart,” he stressed.

Likewise, it recommends exercising at least 30 minutes a day to help control blood pressure and avoid its biggest risk factors such as diabetes and obesity.

Likewise, he advises avoiding the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol, which in Beer’s opinion are the greatest enemies of high blood pressure. As well as with the appropriate use of pharmacological treatment, using at least 3 medications established by the FDA to be able to develop the treatment.

