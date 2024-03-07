FDA warns of lead in cinnamon powder products at discount stores

WASHINGTON — Products of cinnamon powder sold in stores discount are contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded, federal health authorities said Wednesday.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, by its initials in English) pointed out that the cinnamon sold in establishments such as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar contains lead at levels that could be dangerous to people, especially children, with prolonged exposure to the spice. The agency asked suppliers to voluntarily remove their products from the market.

The cinnamon products covered by the safety alert are: The La Fiesta brand sold in La Superior and SuperMercados; Marcum brand on sale at Save A Lot stores; the MK brand sold at SF Supermarket; the Swad brand sold at Patel Brothers; the El Chilar brand sold by La Joya Morelense; and the Supreme Tradition brand sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

“Removing the cinnamon powder products included in this alert from the market will prevent them from contributing to the high amounts of lead in children’s diets,” the alert stated.

Consumers should not purchase these products and should dispose of them if they have them at home, the agency added.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores have removed cinnamon from their shelves, a company spokesperson said. Consumers can return products to their nearest store for a refund.

“Directed survey”

FDA officials launched what they described as a “targeted survey” of cinnamon products sold in discount stores, following a recall in October 2023 of cinnamon applesauce products containing high levels of lead and They caused almost 500 children in the United States to get sick.

The ground cinnamon products included in Wednesday’s advisory had lead levels between 2.04 and 3.4 parts per million, much lower than pureed packets, which had between 2,270 and 5,110 parts per million. of lead.

So far, no illnesses or health effects related to the new cinnamon powder alert have been reported, the agency said.

“Lower IQ”

There is no safe level of lead exposure in humans. Prolonged exposure to this metal can lead to problems, especially among children of developmental age, including learning disabilities, behavioral difficulties, and a lower IQ level.

The FDA checks foods for lead levels, but the federal government does not broadly limit the presence of lead in food products.

The agency sent a letter to all producers, processors, distributors and facility operators in the United States reminding them that they are required to prevent contamination of food by hazardous chemicals, including spices.

Source: With information from AP