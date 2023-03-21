Fear of discrimination: Migrants often hesitate when applying to the authorities

According to a study, people with a migration background often do not apply for jobs in federal agencies for fear of discrimination. “I have the feeling that practicing Muslim people are met with reservations, especially in administration and in the public service,” reported one of the respondents to the “Diversity in Office” pilot project. “I’m afraid I’ll have to pretend.”

For the project, three-month internships were given to applicants with a migration background, who were mentored and interviewed for a case study. One of them was Darius Sultani, who was a guest at the Ministry of the Environment. “It feels strange to be the only non-white person in the hallway,” he said at the presentation of the project on Tuesday in Berlin. He often asked himself whether he was “here as a completely normal trainee or as a representative of diversity”.

According to the study, respondents in the public sector lack “role models or people who can tell you how to get started”. Federal authorities must authentically convey openness and diversity to the outside world in order to attract more people with a migration background to jobs.

According to the Deutschlandstiftung Integration and the German Center for Integration and Migration Research, which supervised the project, people with an immigrant background are underrepresented in the federal administration. While their share in the population was 27.2 percent in 2021, it was only 12 percent there.

According to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, the Federal Press Office can also do better when it comes to diversity. “The question also bothered me,” said Hebestreit. “We haven’t really gotten far enough yet.” (dpa)

