Fear The Walking Dead: AMC prepares for the final eighth season

AMC will soon be sending its zombie series Fear The Walking Dead into its eighth and final season. Viewers then have to adjust to a larger time jump. The official trailer for the finale is now available. Fear The Walking Dead started in 2015 as the first spin-off of the zombie series The Walking Dead. This is long history and this year Fear The Walking Dead will also come to an end. At the WonderCon comic fair, it has now been revealed that the series will jump seven years with the start of season 8. Morgan (played by Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) are still the main focus. According to official sources, the two embark on a dangerous mission to free Mo, who is now eight years old, from the PADRE community.

We also see in the trailer that Morgan will be returning to the old home from where his journey in parent series The Walking Dead began – his old friend Rick Grimes is also mentioned in the video.

Fear The Walking Dead, season 8, will start on May 14, 2023 on AMC with initially six episodes, which will probably be shown again on Amazon Prime Video in Germany only a little later. There will be six more episodes later in the year.