Featherweight and J Balvin stand out on the Coachella 2024 poster

NEW YORK.- Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, Featherweight and J Balvin will be some of the featured artists on the lineup for this year’s edition of the Coachella music festival, organizers announced.

No Doubt, the band led by Gwen Stefani that reached its peak of fame in the ’90s, will also reunite on the festival stage for the first time since 2015.

The Mexican sensation Peso Pluma and the Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin stand out among Latinos. Bronx rapper Ice Spice also appears on the bill for the mega-concert that will take place in the California desert and kicks off the festival season.

The huge event takes place over two three-day weekends, starting in April from the 12th to the 14th and then from the 19th to the 21st of the same month.

The main lineup maintains the spirit of last year, when Bad Bunny became the first Spanish speaker and the first Latin American to appear, while the South Korean K-pop group Blackpink was the first Asian presentation on the main lineup.

Earlier this week, the Governors Ball festival in New York also revealed its lineup, which features Post Malone, The Killers and SZA, as well as Latinos Raw Alejandro and Peso Pluma.

Both festivals will feature rising stars Renee Rapp, Victoria Monet and Palestinian-French-Algerian-Serbian artist Saint Levant, who grew up in Gaza before fleeing to Jordan and then moving to Los Angeles.

FUENTE: AFP