Featherweight announces its Exodo Tour 2024

Through a statement issued, the team of the corridos tumbados star indicated that his followers should prepare for a show that will feature an innovative stage, as well as popular songs with special arrangements and a live band.

xodo Tour 2024 It is the artist’s second major tour.

In 2023, Featherweight reported his first Boxscore in April at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. The performer managed to raise $988,000 and sold more than 8,000 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore. Later, he landed two $2 million shows in Texas and California.

“The 24-year-old artist’s breakthrough year was marked with 26 songs on the Hot 100, while his landmark album Gnesis It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the highest ranking for a regional Mexican album. He recently won his first Grammy, taking home the gramophone for best Mexican music album (including Tejano), for Gnesis“says the magazine Billboard.

Tour dates

On February 23, Featherweight followers in North America will be able to purchase tickets from 10:00 am, through LiveNation.com. Below are the dates published by Peso Pluma:

May 26th Chicago, IL Sueos Festival

May 28 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

May 30 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

31 de mayo Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 1 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

June 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

June 4 Montreal, QC Bell Center

June 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 9 New York, NY Governors Ball**

10 de junio Washington, DC Capital One Arena

12 de junio Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

June 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

June 23 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

June 26 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

June 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

June 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

July 17 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

July 19 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 23 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Arena

July 26th Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 30- Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

August 3 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

August 5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

August 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

August 9th Denver, CO Ball Arena

August 10 Rosarito, MX Baja Beach Fest

Aug. 11 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

August 13 Portland, OR Fashion Center

16 de agosto Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 San Jos, CA SAP Center

September 7 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

September 12 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 23 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Oct. 6 Chicago, IL United Center

9 de octubre Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 11 Montville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena