Featherweight announces its Exodo Tour 2024

Through a statement issued, the team of the corridos tumbados star indicated that his followers should prepare for a show that will feature an innovative stage, as well as popular songs with special arrangements and a live band.
xodo Tour 2024 It is the artist’s second major tour.
In 2023, Featherweight reported his first Boxscore in April at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. The performer managed to raise $988,000 and sold more than 8,000 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore. Later, he landed two $2 million shows in Texas and California.
“The 24-year-old artist’s breakthrough year was marked with 26 songs on the Hot 100, while his landmark album Gnesis It reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the highest ranking for a regional Mexican album. He recently won his first Grammy, taking home the gramophone for best Mexican music album (including Tejano), for Gnesis“says the magazine Billboard.
Tour dates
On February 23, Featherweight followers in North America will be able to purchase tickets from 10:00 am, through LiveNation.com. Below are the dates published by Peso Pluma:
May 26th Chicago, IL Sueos Festival
May 28 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
May 30 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
31 de mayo Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 1 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
June 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
June 4 Montreal, QC Bell Center
June 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 9 New York, NY Governors Ball**
10 de junio Washington, DC Capital One Arena
12 de junio Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
June 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
June 23 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
June 26 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
June 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
June 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
July 17 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
July 19 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 23 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Arena
July 26th Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 30- Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
July 31 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
August 3 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
August 5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
August 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
August 9th Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 10 Rosarito, MX Baja Beach Fest
Aug. 11 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
August 13 Portland, OR Fashion Center
16 de agosto Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 San Jos, CA SAP Center
September 7 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
September 12 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 23 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Oct. 6 Chicago, IL United Center
9 de octubre Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 11 Montville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena