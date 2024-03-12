Featherweight denies that he was in rehabilitation for drug use

MIAMI.- A controversy recently arose regarding Featherweight with the alleged consumption of drugs after the breakup with the Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. Faced with this controversy, the Mexican interpreter spoke about it in an interview he gave to Rolling Stone .

“While Peso’s rise to fame last year was frenetic, his world seems to have accelerated even more since February’s Grammy win. His relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole ended publicly (Peso declined to comment). He canceled his performance in Via del Mar, Chile, then the tabloids ran with stories about his internment in a detention center. rehabilitation in Mexico,” the magazine published.

“In the midst of the gossip, Peso sends a voice note to Rolling Stone and he silences the rumors about his whereabouts and says that he has actually been in the studio in California. Well, the last few weeks have been very crazy, she says at the beginning of March, with a light voice,” the outlet added.

No Featherweight

After that, Peso Pluma denied that he had attended a rehabilitation center for drug use and assured that his absence in the public eye is due to the work he is doing in the studio for what will be his next album.

“People are always going to have something to say about what I’m doing, creating their own narrative. But the reality is that all these days I’ve been in the studio, working, making the new album and I’m more focused than ever. I’m more than ready.” to present my new album lovedeclare a Rolling Stone.

Likewise, the 24-year-old artist took advantage of the meeting to express his pride as a Mexican.

I am very proud to raise my flag high and to be the first to do many things. To be able to show my roots and where we come from and what we like to listen to and what we like to do, Peso said.

A few weeks ago the singer of hits like Bellakeo, She dances aloneamong others, stated that he had consumed drugs during a concert and that, given the breakup with Nicki Nicoles due to alleged infidelity on her part, he decided to enter a clinic to recover from the consumption of psychotropic substances.