Fed up, Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, reappear in VLA and give a strong message

Since last 2022 one of the things that have persecuted Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto is that of their supposed breakup, since since then many things have been said about the couple of actors from Televisa.

And although celebrities have made statements to prevent speculation from growing, everything seems to have been in vain, since in the opinion of the public it remains that the couple is still together for convenience towards their careers.

as we told you in The Truth News, It was even rumored that they were fed up with the rumors and that is why they left Mexico, but it seems that this has not been the case, since they have even appeared in VLA to deliver an important message.

Fed up with the rumors Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva send a strong message in VLA







This March 20, the couple appeared on the screens of come joy, To give a strong message and try to put an end to the rumors about their breakup, the clip shows the actor from Bachelor with daughters behaving in a hermetic way with the press, while the Russian talked a little with the media.

As expected, they took the opportunity to touch on the subject of their alleged breakup, something that both actors did not like, for which the Russian pointed out

“You always like this with those questions that seem tricky, we here talking about beautiful things”, after that, Baeva decided to be clearer and assured that both she and the 47-year-old actor are still together: Yes, well, we have always been here and We will be here”

Likewise, Baeva assured that he would not answer any questions related to alleged infidelities or negative aspects of his person, but the reporters insisted, on the relationship between Gabriel and Sarah Corrales so the artist sent a strong message.

“No comment, really. I repeat, let’s talk about productive things about things that add up, no gossip, no rumors, nothing that has nothing to do with me, with us, with my projects.”

It may interest you: After postponing his wedding, Gabriel Soto shouts his love for this Televisa actress

What has happened with Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva?

Despite rumors of a split in 2022, the couple seems to be closer than ever



The famous televisa soap opera actor as Rebel Soul, Friends and Rivals, The Ways of Love, Spell, I do not believe in men, My husband has more family, The Stepmother or Divided Love, has been in the public eye after he began his relationship with Russian actress Irina Baeva.

And it is that supposedly she would be the third in discord in the marriage they had Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazan, so from the beginning the relationship has been controversial.

Rumors about their breakup arose after the couple postponed their wedding twice, despite the fact that they had gotten engaged in 2021, for which it was even said that Gabriel sought refuge in Sara Corrales, his partner in My way is to love you.

This, in addition to supposedly also they would have a contract that prohibited them from breaking their relationship; However, it seems that all this has remained mere rumors, as the couple walks everywhere together and even publish their love on social networks.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!