Federations must be more proactive for the sofipos sector: Popular Victoria

Agapito Arellano Ponce is a benchmark in the country’s popular savings and credit sector, especially the one that has grown in the Bajío area. With the knowledge that he has thanks to decades of experience, the president of the Board of Directors of the People’s Victory Federation throw an idea: the federations can offer other services.

Currently, the federations are bodies created to assist the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) in the supervision of popular financial companies (sophipis), but for Arellano Ponce there is an opportunity for these entities to have a greater impact on the sector, as was done a few decades ago where they were even proactive in the liquidation processes of cooperative members that were failing at that time.

“Hopefully and the federations are not only a support of the National Banking and Securities Commission, but that they could really provide other types of services, as they were given in those days, for example, if a box went bankrupt, the federation itself contributed the resources to be able to give their money to saving members, now we should see what other types of services can be offered,” Arellano Ponce said.

According to the CNBVthe purpose of the federations is to review, verify, verify and evaluate the resources, obligations and patrimony, as well as the operations, operation, control systems and in general, everything that entails the financial and legal position of a sofipo.

According to the data of the same CNBV38 sofipos that currently operate are supervised in an auxiliary way by five federations that are:

Popular Victory Federation.

END.

Pacific Atlantic Federation.

Social strength.

FEDRURAL.

Just People’s Victory Federation, which is headed by Arellano Ponce and which recently celebrated 20 years of operations, supervises the Sofipos Administradora de Caja Bienestar, JP Sofiexpress; Multiply Mexico; Financial Monte de Piedad; Impulse for the Development of Mexico and NC Business Options.

Savings and popular credit towards the future

Although the history of the popular savings and credit sector in Mexico dates back to the 50s, with the emergence of the first savings banks, it was in the 90s when it really grew to support communities that were not object of services by commercial banks.

As a result of its growth, the government at that time created the Law of Loan Companies to regulate the operation of these entities.

“When the federal government became aware of this cooperative system, it was very interested, saying that it was one of the solutions that could be implemented in Mexico so that people could get out of their problems without depending on private initiative… It was a law which meant a panacea for savings banks because it really allowed us to regulate ourselves according to our own statutes and our own rules”, highlighted Arellano Ponce.

It was in the year 2000, already with cooperative bankruptcy problems, that the popular savings and credit sector had to adhere to a regime more in line with financial institutions.

From then on, the popular savings and credit sector split into two figures: savings and loan cooperative societies (socaps) and the sophipisthe latter under the supervision of federations and the CNBVunlike the first, where the financial authority took over all surveillance.

“All of this (financial regulation) is not bad, many opportunities to support good people were simply lost,” said the director of the Caja Bienestar Administrator.

“This law (of 2000) was not the most indicated, because it was a law very similar to banks and savings banks have nothing to do with banks,” said Gabriela Rico Reséndiz, director of the Victoria Popular federation.

The popular savings and credit sector, where Nu México, a subsidiary of the Brazilian unicorn Nubank, participates, serves, between sofipos, socaps and community finance companies, close to 17 million people throughout the country with a universe of close to 200 entities.

One of the great challenges of the sofipos sector is the profitability of the institutions, since in their 2022 results, only 16 entities had profits and the rest, including Nu México, presented losses.

For Arellano Ponce, although the sector has been reconfigured with the arrival of technology firms in it, it is important that popular entities continue and expand their attention to the benefit of the communities where they are located.

“Important things have happened, which really help us to want this movement to continue, it must work,” Arellano Ponce pointed out.