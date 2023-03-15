Feeling good at work: Robots can help

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have found that robots can contribute to people’s mental well-being in the workplace. However, how effectively they can do this depends on how they look.

Researchers conducted a study at a technology consulting firm. They used two different robots as feel-good trainers. The training took place over four weeks. 26 employees took part in them. Both robots used identical voices and facial expressions. And they used the same scripts for their coaching. The only difference was that one of the robots was a toy-like robot and the other a humanoid-like robot.

Misty II is a 36 cm tall toy-like robot, QT is a childlike humanoid robot with a height of 90 cm. Both robots have screens on which they can display faces with different facial expressions. In the experiment, the two robots conducted positive psychology sessions in a meeting room. They first asked the participants to recall a positive experience. Following on from this, the two robots then asked follow-up questions to the subjects.

More effective toy-like robot

After the sessions, the participants were asked about their impression of the robots with a questionnaire and in an interview. In the interviews, Misty did better than QT. Subjects indicated that they had a “better work connection” and an overall “more positive perception” of Misty than did QT.

The researchers assume that the toy-like robot met the (low) expectations of the participants more. The humanoid robot QT, on the other hand, aroused the expectation that it would behave like a human. Since this was not the case, the participants were disappointed, the researchers conclude.

“We programmed the robots with a script, but the participants were hoping for more interactivity. It’s incredibly difficult to develop a robot capable of natural conversation. New developments in large language models could be really beneficial in this regard “.

The researchers conclude that the notion of what a robot should look like or how it should behave tends to hinder the acceptance of robots.

Talk to the robot

Nevertheless, the participants drew a positive conclusion from the feel-good exercises: They found them helpful. They are also still open to the idea of ​​talking to a robot. The scientists therefore see a robot as a good way to remind people in the workplace to do well-being exercises. “And when you’re trying to improve mental well-being, saying things out loud, even to a robot, can help,” says Hatice Gunes, a professor in the Cambridge Department of Computer Science and Technology.

The two feel-good robot trainers are now to be improved, especially in terms of their responsiveness, in order to improve interactions during the coaching sessions.



(olb)

