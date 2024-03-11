Felipe Pelez’s manager receives recognition in Miami

MIAMI.- Carolina Villalobos, mnager tours for almost a decade by the Colombian-Venezuelan singer and composer Felipe Pelez, received recognition from the Unesco in Miami.

“As part of a special event, organized by the United Nations Arts and Sciences, an organization within the United Nations and UNESCO, Villalobos was named an honorary member of the International Council of Music (CILM) along with 14 other artists and managers. renowned artists such as Michel Puche, Ángela Gómez, Edith De Armas Camejo and David Mndez. The ceremony was presided over by Lilu Virela, president of Music in Miami,” Felipe Pelez’s team said in a statement.

After receiving this distinguished honor from the International Music Council, Villalobos will launch a book, in which he will explore his experiences in advertising, marketing and as a tour manager. The text will be available for purchase starting next March 19, initially on Amazon.

About the manager’s work

A lawyer with a master’s degree in conflict resolution, Villalobos has maintained a long-standing relationship with Pelez, supporting him professionally since 1998 to build an audience in Venezuela through press management, production and tours. The lawyer has not only played a crucial role in the growth of Felipe’s artistic career, but has also helped generate global attention to the traditional Colombian vallenato style.

“Villalobos is an advocate for the underprivileged and always works for the community by supporting artists and foundations through organizations such as Todos con Samy, the Pediatric Specialties Hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela, as well as the Domingo Luciani Hospital, in Caracas”, highlighted the production.